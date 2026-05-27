New WWII Thriller “Pressure” Brings A “Billions” Reunion to High Atop Rock Center for Damien Lewis, Plus Brendan Fraser, Andrew Scott

There were a lot of surprises last night at the premiere of “Pressure.”

Anthony Maras’s first movie since 2018’s very fine “Hotel Mumbai” is just as good if not better, a compelling World War II thriller with five star acting and a gorgeous production.

Most of the ensemble cast turned up last night for the premiere, including Andrew Scott (who’s in like every movie this year), Brendan Fraser, Damien Lewis, and Kerry Condon.

Focus Features is so high on “Pressure” that the after party was at the legendary Rainbow Room, high above Rockefeller Center. The views are still as stunning as ever. The Empire State Building may not the tallest building any more, but it’s the swankiest spot in town.

It was great to see Damian Lewis, star of TV’s “Homeland” and “Billions” back on film. But it was even more fun that his “Billions” co-stars David Costabile and Asia Kate Dillon came to support him. (Full disclosure: I was a “Billions” addict.)

They were happy to pose for a reunion photo. Costabile told me, by the way, he’ll be in the new gambling series from “Billions” creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien. He said it sort of picks up where the duo’s great film, “Rounders” left off, years ago.

Lewis — who has two more films coming soon — and I talked about his burgeoning music career. He’s an accomplished singer songwriter, but until he cut his debut album, he’d always worked alone. “There’s nothing like making music with a group of people creating something,” he said.

And then there’s Andrew Scott, who’s the star of this beautifully made film. He plays Captain James Stagg, a real life but unsung hero who helped the Brits prepare for D-Day and take the beach at Normandy with his meteorological expertise. After seeing “Saving Private Ryan” and “Dunkirk,” this gem of a picture acts as a link, where we get to see how brave men left their families to work in the background.

Scott and I talked about his other recent film, “Blue Moon,” for which Ethan Hawke received an Oscar nomination. Scott played Broadway musical composer Richard Rodgers. He and Hawke are sublime in the film.

Andrew Scott became famous overnight from playing the sexy priest in “Fleabag.” Now he’s in every movie. He’s got six of them coming soon including one that could put him in an Oscar race. In “Elsinore,” he plays real life “Chariots of Fire” star Ian Charleson, who was diagnosed with AIDS while playing “Hamlet” in the West End (he took over for Daniel Day-Lewis, who abruptly left) but didn’t let it stop him.

Scott’s no slouch as Capt. Stagg, abandoning his usual charms for a no-nonsense military man. “Blue Moon” fans will get a kick out of Stagg silencing a rowdy gang of soldiers singing and playing the piano. Richard Rodgers would be horrified.

(PS Value added — Tony and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose showed up as just a friend of a friend. What’s she up to? Starring in “Scarpetta,” the hit series, and appearing in a new film with Al Pacino and Jessica Chastain. Mic drop!)

“Pressure” opens Friday, and you’re under a lot of pressure to see it right away!