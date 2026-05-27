Box Office Bust for Boots Riley: No One Wants to See His “I Love Boosters” Despite Good Reviews, Audience Has Dropped Every Day

So much for “I Love Boosters.”

Boots Riley’s latest comedy is dying fast at the box office.

Now at $5.2 million after opening this past weekend, every day numbers have dropped precipitously.

Yesterday receipts were down 50% from Monday.

It’s no surprise. The Rotten Tomatoes audience score is a woeful 72%.

This is in direct opposition to the critics score of 92%.

But Neon couldn’t make audiences come to “I Love Boosters,” which has ‘cult film’ written all over it.

The subject: professional shoplifters exact revenge on the fashion industry. Keke Palmer and Lakeith Stanfield lead the cast, which also features Demi Moore.

It sounds like a new idea, but I remember Kerry Washington’s first film, called “Lift,” which was totally winning and established her career.

Riley had the same problem in 2018 with his “Sorry I Can’t Hear You.” Good reviews, no audience. Maybe wait another six years and see if people come around.