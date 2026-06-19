Friday, June 19, 2026
Donate
CelebrityTelevision

RIP James Burrows, the Gold Standard and 11 Time Emmy Winner in Directing TV Comedies Like “Cheers,” “Frasier,” “Taxi,” “Mary Tyler Moore”

By Roger Friedman

Share

★ Make Showbiz411 your Preferred Source on Google

James Burrows died today at 85.

There was literally no one else like him as director of quality sitcoms. He was not only an Emmy winner, but the gold standard. If his name appeared in the opening credits on any show, you knew you were in for a treat.

First it was “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” and its spin offs “Rhoda,” “Phyllis,” and even the drama hit, “Lou Grant.” He also directed MTM’s “Bob Newhart Show,” as well as shows that that starred Betty White, Tony Randall, and Paul Sang.

Then came the beloved hit, “Taxi,” for which he directed almost every episode. There was also “Laverne and Shirley.”

If those weren’t enough, Burrows rose to new heights with “Will and Grace,” “Cheers,” “Frasier,” “3rd Rock from the Sun,” and “Friends.”

The last few months, he played himself on Lisa Kudrow’s cutting edge HBO comedy, “The Comeback.”

Burrows won 11 Emmy Awards over his career, with an extraordinary total of 43 nominations. Some trivia from the IMDB: Burrows was nominated for an Emmy for directing a comedy episode 24 times in 26 years, one nomination every year since 1980, excluding 1997 and 2004. He has won (as director) five times.

James Burrows brought an intelligence and class to every show, even ones we don’t remember like a Kelsey Grammer sitcom called “Back to You,” and something called “Gary Got Married.”

On Twitter, there are numerous tributes. Tony Danza said: “We have lost the greatest of all time. Jimmy Burrows. I know I wouldn’t be here without him.”

Burrows came from a showbiz family. His famous father, Abe Burrows, won a Pulitzer and a Tony for “How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying.” He also wrote, directed, or doctored countless Broadway hits. He was also a target of Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn’s blacklist in the 1950s, which could have ended his career. (Ironically, Jim Burrows years later directed Lee Grant — also blacklisted– in her sole TV comedy, “Fay,” from MTM.)

James Burrows’ family said in a statement: “We celebrate the extraordinary life and enduring legacy of James ‘Jimmy’ Burrows, who passed away peacefully today surrounded by his loving family. For more than five decades, Burrows was one of the most influential and beloved directors in television history. As a legendary director, mentor, and creative force, he helped shape generations of comedy and brought immeasurable joy to audiences around the world.”

Burrows’ death is a major loss. In September, the Emmy Awards had better give him a whole segment tribute.


Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com