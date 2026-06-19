RIP James Burrows, the Gold Standard and 11 Time Emmy Winner in Directing TV Comedies Like “Cheers,” “Frasier,” “Taxi,” “Mary Tyler Moore”

James Burrows died today at 85.

There was literally no one else like him as director of quality sitcoms. He was not only an Emmy winner, but the gold standard. If his name appeared in the opening credits on any show, you knew you were in for a treat.

First it was “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” and its spin offs “Rhoda,” “Phyllis,” and even the drama hit, “Lou Grant.” He also directed MTM’s “Bob Newhart Show,” as well as shows that that starred Betty White, Tony Randall, and Paul Sang.

Then came the beloved hit, “Taxi,” for which he directed almost every episode. There was also “Laverne and Shirley.”

If those weren’t enough, Burrows rose to new heights with “Will and Grace,” “Cheers,” “Frasier,” “3rd Rock from the Sun,” and “Friends.”

The last few months, he played himself on Lisa Kudrow’s cutting edge HBO comedy, “The Comeback.”

Burrows won 11 Emmy Awards over his career, with an extraordinary total of 43 nominations. Some trivia from the IMDB: Burrows was nominated for an Emmy for directing a comedy episode 24 times in 26 years, one nomination every year since 1980, excluding 1997 and 2004. He has won (as director) five times.

James Burrows brought an intelligence and class to every show, even ones we don’t remember like a Kelsey Grammer sitcom called “Back to You,” and something called “Gary Got Married.”

On Twitter, there are numerous tributes. Tony Danza said: “We have lost the greatest of all time. Jimmy Burrows. I know I wouldn’t be here without him.”

Burrows came from a showbiz family. His famous father, Abe Burrows, won a Pulitzer and a Tony for “How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying.” He also wrote, directed, or doctored countless Broadway hits. He was also a target of Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn’s blacklist in the 1950s, which could have ended his career. (Ironically, Jim Burrows years later directed Lee Grant — also blacklisted– in her sole TV comedy, “Fay,” from MTM.)

James Burrows’ family said in a statement: “We celebrate the extraordinary life and enduring legacy of James ‘Jimmy’ Burrows, who passed away peacefully today surrounded by his loving family. For more than five decades, Burrows was one of the most influential and beloved directors in television history. As a legendary director, mentor, and creative force, he helped shape generations of comedy and brought immeasurable joy to audiences around the world.”

Burrows’ death is a major loss. In September, the Emmy Awards had better give him a whole segment tribute.



