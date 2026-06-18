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Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt Says He’s Never Met Peter Thiel, Has Only Been to Two Of His Conferences: “Sometimes It’s Productive to Engage with Those We Oppose”

By Roger Friedman

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Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is responding to reports that he’s been hanging around with public enemy Peter Thiel.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that Gordon-Levitt — star of “Third Rock from the Sun” and “Flora and Sun,” as well many other films — had attended Thiel’s bizarre conferences.

The actor says he did go two conferences but has never met Thiel or his people. He says, “Sometimes it’s productive to engage with those we oppose.”

Thiel — worth an estimated $28 billion —  is someone everyone should oppose. A close associate of Donald Trump, he’s the founder of PayPal, Palantir, and other nefarious companies

Other Hollywood star cited by THR who went to Dialog conferences include Josh Brolin.actress Sophia Bush, “La La Land” composer Benj Pasek, and former Justin Bieber manager Scooter Braun.

 

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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