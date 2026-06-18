Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt Says He’s Never Met Peter Thiel, Has Only Been to Two Of His Conferences: “Sometimes It’s Productive to Engage with Those We Oppose”

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is responding to reports that he’s been hanging around with public enemy Peter Thiel.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that Gordon-Levitt — star of “Third Rock from the Sun” and “Flora and Sun,” as well many other films — had attended Thiel’s bizarre conferences.

The actor says he did go two conferences but has never met Thiel or his people. He says, “Sometimes it’s productive to engage with those we oppose.”

Thiel — worth an estimated $28 billion — is someone everyone should oppose. A close associate of Donald Trump, he’s the founder of PayPal, Palantir, and other nefarious companies.

Other Hollywood star cited by THR who went to Dialog conferences include Josh Brolin.actress Sophia Bush, “La La Land” composer Benj Pasek, and former Justin Bieber manager Scooter Braun.