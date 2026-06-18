Stevie Wonder Proclaims at Spectacular All Star Musical Finale at Obama Library: “Never let fear put your dreams to sleep” (Watch)

David Letterman, Tom Hanks, Stephen Colbert, and dozens of celebrities sat in the blazing sun in Chicago today for the opening of the Obama Presidential library.

The speeches by Michelle and Barack Obama each were so intelligent and heart felt, so insightful, that they reminded me of what we’ve lost — at least temporarily — and the grotesque people destroying our country.

Stevie Wonder’s spectacular musical finale with Bruce Springsteen, Bono and The Edge, Jennifer Hudson, Common, Christina Aguilera, John Legend, The Roots and more was historic. Stevie spoke about first meeting the Obamas in 2004 and how they influenced him.

Stevie proclaimed: “Don’t let fear put your dreams to sleep.”

What a thrill to see the Bidens, Clintons, and the Bushes in this moment with the Obamas. They are all on a higher ground from our present “leadership.”

Obama really trumped Trump, putting on the real America 250 celebration that Trump could not produce.



