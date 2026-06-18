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Stevie Wonder Proclaims at Spectacular All Star Musical Finale at Obama Library: “Never let fear put your dreams to sleep” (Watch)

By Roger Friedman

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David Letterman, Tom Hanks, Stephen Colbert, and dozens of celebrities sat in the blazing sun in Chicago today for the opening of the Obama Presidential library.

The speeches by Michelle and Barack Obama each were so intelligent and heart felt, so insightful, that they reminded me of what we’ve lost — at least temporarily — and the grotesque people destroying our country.

Stevie Wonder’s spectacular musical finale with Bruce Springsteen, Bono and The Edge, Jennifer Hudson, Common, Christina Aguilera, John Legend, The Roots and more was historic. Stevie spoke about first meeting the Obamas in 2004 and how they influenced him.

Stevie proclaimed: “Don’t let fear put your dreams to sleep.”

What a thrill to see the Bidens, Clintons, and the Bushes in this moment with the Obamas. They are all on a higher ground from our present “leadership.”

Obama really trumped Trump, putting on the real America 250 celebration that Trump could not produce.


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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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