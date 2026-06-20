Olivia Rodrigo’s Third Album Debuts at Number 1 with a Shocking 470K Copies, 60% Physical, 40% Streaming Shouldn’t Make Her “Sad”

Olivia Rodrigo has hit a home run with her third album.

“You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love” debuted at number 1 this week and the sales numbers were pretty spectacular.

Total copies sold is 470,000. Around 260,000 of that was from downloads and CDs and LPs.

The album, like the first two, is produced by Daniel Nigro, who’s 44, married with kids, and comes from Massapequa, Long Island. He’s masterminded the whole thing. Of the 13 tracks, three are already hit singles including “The Cure” and “Drop Dead.”

Rodrigo is just 23 years old, by the way, which I’ve been three times. Maybe four, at this point. She’s an only child, is mostly Filipino American, and so far has just been very nice and hasn’t done anything publicly offensive. I know, there’s time for that, but by now at that age Justin Bieber was spitting at people.

Olivia’s parents are a schoolteacher and a family therapist, although they must have quit those jobs by now, moved into a mansion, and dancing through its halls naked with bottles of Champagne. Good for them.

All in all, so far, so good. Bravo!

Rodrigo knocked Drake off the number 1 perch. Also on the charts: Michael Jackson is still selling around 100,000 albums a week thanks to his movie.