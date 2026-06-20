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Olivia Rodrigo’s Third Album Debuts at Number 1 with a Shocking 470K Copies, 60% Physical, 40% Streaming Shouldn’t Make Her “Sad”

By Roger Friedman
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 05: Olivia Rodrigo visit's People Now on November 5, 2019 in New York, United States. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

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Olivia Rodrigo has hit a home run with her third album.

“You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love” debuted at number 1 this week and the sales numbers were pretty spectacular.

Total copies sold is 470,000. Around 260,000 of that was from downloads and CDs and LPs.

The album, like the first two, is produced by Daniel Nigro, who’s 44, married with kids, and comes from Massapequa, Long Island. He’s masterminded the whole thing. Of the 13 tracks, three are already hit singles including “The Cure” and “Drop Dead.”

Rodrigo is just 23 years old, by the way, which I’ve been three times. Maybe four, at this point. She’s an only child, is mostly Filipino American, and so far has just been very nice and hasn’t done anything publicly offensive. I know, there’s time for that, but by now at that age Justin Bieber was spitting at people.

Olivia’s parents are a schoolteacher and a family therapist, although they must have quit those jobs by now, moved into a mansion, and dancing through its halls naked with bottles of Champagne. Good for them.

All in all, so far, so good. Bravo!

Rodrigo knocked Drake off the number 1 perch. Also on the charts: Michael Jackson is still selling around 100,000 albums a week thanks to his movie.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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