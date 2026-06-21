“Cancel Kanye Show”: San Antonio Mayor Chimes in HOURS After This Site Reported City-Funded Stadium Was Hosting Antisemitic Rapper

You can thank US.

Yesterday, just before noon Eastern, I reported that San Antonio, Texas was hosting a Kanye West concert on July 4th.

The antisemitic rapper was booked for America’s 250th birthday. The Alamo Stadium is owned by the city.

Listen, they knew about it for quite a while at the office of Mayor Gina Ortiz-Jones.

But it wasn’t until I reported it, that the city announced they weren’t so sure that having a Hitler loving headcase taking over their historic town. click here

So SEVERAL Hours later came news from San Antonion TV stations: the mayor she would endorse canceling the show.

She wrote on social media: “I support canceling the Ye concert. Military USA should not host someone with a record of hate speech and anti-semitic comments in a city-funded facility…” see her post below…

Will the show be canceled? Or is this just political lip service?

Remember that Alamo!