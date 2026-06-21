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“Cancel Kanye Show”: San Antonio Mayor Chimes in HOURS After This Site Reported City-Funded Stadium Was Hosting Antisemitic Rapper

By Roger Friedman

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Yesterday, just before noon Eastern, I reported that San Antonio, Texas was hosting a Kanye West concert on July 4th.

The antisemitic rapper was booked for America’s 250th birthday. The Alamo Stadium is owned by the city.

Listen, they knew about it for quite a while at the office of Mayor Gina Ortiz-Jones.

But it wasn’t until I reported it, that the city announced they weren’t so sure that having a Hitler loving headcase taking over their historic town. click here

So SEVERAL Hours later came news from San Antonion TV stations: the mayor she would endorse canceling the show.

She wrote on social media: “I support canceling the Ye concert. Military USA should not host someone with a record of hate speech and anti-semitic comments in a city-funded facility…” see her post below…

Will the show be canceled? Or is this just political lip service?

Remember that Alamo!

San Antonio, TX Will Celebrate July 4th with Hitler-Loving Kanye West, Joins Tampa, FL Where Raymond James Financial Approves of Antisemite

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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