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What’s It All About, Algae? Trump’s Goons Arrest 3 Time Olympian Who Pulled Up Flapping Piece of Paint from Reflecting Pool (He’s Free Now)

By Roger Friedman

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What’s it all about, algae?

Donald Trump’s goon squad park police are in full swing at the reflecting pool near the Lincoln Memorial.

(It is not the ‘reflection pool’ as one young MAGAt called it today.)

The government thugs arrested a three time Olympian canoeist who biked past the pool, stuck his hand in, and came up with a flapping piece of blue paint that had been laid down by Trump’s goon workers.

Trump was told that painting the pool his “American blue” color would encourage algae, but he wouldn’t listen. The pool has turned green in just a couple of days. Then Trump sent in workers who poured hydrogen peroxide into the green pool. And that started stripping the paint and sending it to the surface.

The cyclist is 67 year old David Hearn, who was accused of a misdemeanor and then went home.

Emily Miller, the Mrs. Kravitz* (*IYKYK) of the pool, self described conservative journalist filmed the whole thing and is now advocating capital — as in The Capital — punishment.

Meantime, poor government workers are battling the algae without luck. Ducks refuse to swim in the pool and are now using chaise longues on the pavement. Trump has demolished the East Wing of the White House, put the Kennedy Center in danger, proposed a massive arch in his honor, and defiled the pool– which was just fine.

Oh, he also lost the war with Iran and surrendered. And his kid — appearing with murderous, sleep deprived eyes — looks he was fathered by Justin Trudeau.

And that’s all in the last few days.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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