What’s it all about, algae?

Donald Trump’s goon squad park police are in full swing at the reflecting pool near the Lincoln Memorial.

(It is not the ‘reflection pool’ as one young MAGAt called it today.)

The government thugs arrested a three time Olympian canoeist who biked past the pool, stuck his hand in, and came up with a flapping piece of blue paint that had been laid down by Trump’s goon workers.

Trump was told that painting the pool his “American blue” color would encourage algae, but he wouldn’t listen. The pool has turned green in just a couple of days. Then Trump sent in workers who poured hydrogen peroxide into the green pool. And that started stripping the paint and sending it to the surface.

The cyclist is 67 year old David Hearn, who was accused of a misdemeanor and then went home.

Emily Miller, the Mrs. Kravitz* (*IYKYK) of the pool, self described conservative journalist filmed the whole thing and is now advocating capital — as in The Capital — punishment.

Meantime, poor government workers are battling the algae without luck. Ducks refuse to swim in the pool and are now using chaise longues on the pavement. Trump has demolished the East Wing of the White House, put the Kennedy Center in danger, proposed a massive arch in his honor, and defiled the pool– which was just fine.

Oh, he also lost the war with Iran and surrendered. And his kid — appearing with murderous, sleep deprived eyes — looks he was fathered by Justin Trudeau.

And that’s all in the last few days.

A man was reportedly arrested after being caught cutting into the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and pulling up large pieces of the blue coating.



Taking tools to a national monument and ripping pieces out to make a statement isn't activism—it's vandalism.



The Lincoln… pic.twitter.com/rl5wYIFdbR — Ames™ (@Real_Ames) June 20, 2026