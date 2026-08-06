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Callum Turner’s Shot at Being James Bond May be Harmed by Rotten Reviews for Romcom “One Night Only,” Couldn’t Have Come at a Worse Time

By Roger Friedman
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 03: (L-R) Dua Lipa and Callum Turner attend the "One Night Only" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on August 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

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Auditions and meetings are going on right for actors to play James Bond.

Among the names on the list for a young 1950s Bond has been Callum Turner, the hot British actor who just married singer Dua Lipa.

But Turner’s chances may have diminished now that his romcom, “One Night Only,” is being panned.

The Will Gluck directed flick co-stars Oscar nominee Monica Barbaro, who played Joan Baez so well in “A Complete Unknown.”

The movie is currently rated a bleak 51% on Rotten Tomatoes by critics.

The response won’t be helpful for Turner, who’s in competition with every UK actor in his age group including Jacob Elordi.

So far, the negative reviews are really bad, some critics giving the movie a “D” or 1 out of 5. Even “influencers,” in abundant supply at the premiere, didn’t care for it. No word on the reaction of Elon Musk’s mother, was was a guest for unknown reasons.

Barbaro has little to lose if “One Night Only” tanks, as is expected. But Turner has a lot riding on the outcome.

Luckily the movie itself is getting worse reviews than the actors. Variety says: “Turner, though too inherently, uprightly British to fully convince as a red-sauce guy, continues to show a quiet, off-kilter allure as a leading man…”

Screen International: “When their characters finally start falling in love, he displays an endearing vulnerability, but Turner has a tougher time with One Night Only’s dialogue as Allie and Owen bicker tediously.”

Meanwhile, Elordi has spent the summer traipsing around with his Kardashian girlfriend.

Something tells me the eventual choice of a new Bond will be someone we didn’t see coming, maybe from theater or indie films.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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