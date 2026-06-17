Jack Schlossberg Brings Out the “Greatest of All Time” in Congress Race, His Mother, Caroline Kennedy, for Video Endorsement (Watch)

Jack Schlossberg really wants to go to Washington.

The grandson of President John F. Kennedy has brought out his biggest gun for an endorsement.

That would his mother, Caroline Kennedy, whom Jack calls “the greatest of all time.”

The primary in the congressional race in New York’s 12th district takes place soon, on June 23rd.

There are many qualified candidates. Schlossberg is charismatic, but has never had a job, let alone experience as an elected official. He spent most of last year posting worrying Instagram and YouTube videos, often mocking his loony toons cousin, Robert Kennedy Jr. Shaving his head, having odd interactions with his video fans, Jack seemed to be having a nervous breakdown. Later, he attributed his bizarre stunts to his reaction that his sister, Tatiana, was dying at age 35. (She ultimately passed, tragically.)

Caroline’s endorsement of her son may help Jack’s case. It can’t hurt. She’s a good mother. And the Kennedy name — if it’s the right part of the family — carries a lot of weight.