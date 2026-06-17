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Jack Schlossberg Brings Out the “Greatest of All Time” in Congress Race, His Mother, Caroline Kennedy, for Video Endorsement (Watch)

By Roger Friedman

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Jack Schlossberg really wants to go to Washington.

The grandson of President John F. Kennedy has brought out his biggest gun for an endorsement.

That would his mother, Caroline Kennedy, whom Jack calls “the greatest of all time.”

The primary in the congressional race in New York’s 12th district takes place soon, on June 23rd.

There are many qualified candidates. Schlossberg is charismatic, but has never had a job, let alone experience as an elected official. He spent most of last year posting worrying Instagram and YouTube videos, often mocking his loony toons cousin, Robert Kennedy Jr. Shaving his head, having odd interactions with his video fans, Jack seemed to be having a nervous breakdown. Later, he attributed his bizarre stunts to his reaction that his sister, Tatiana, was dying at age 35. (She ultimately passed, tragically.)

Caroline’s endorsement of her son may help Jack’s case. It can’t hurt. She’s a good mother. And the Kennedy name — if it’s the right part of the family — carries a lot of weight.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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