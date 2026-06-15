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UFC Wrestler Josh Hokit Could Find Himself in Lawsuit Similar to Candace Owens with Brigitte Macron After Slurring Michelle Obama at Fight

By Roger Friedman

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Disgusting UFC fighter Josh Hokit yelled out a reprehensible slur last night at Donald Trump’s White House carnival wrestling match.

Hokit, with the brain a gnat, exclaimed, “Michelle Obama is a man!”

Joe Rogan, who has no neck, held the microphone and smiled.

This is the trash that Trump brought to the White House.

Hokit could be in some trouble even though the Obamas are considered public figures. Right wing nutcase Candace Owens is currently in court for something similar with French First Lady Brigitte Macron.

Owens insisted Macron was born a man. She’s been sued in a defamation lawsuit that is not going well. Even her own lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, has quit the case and won’t be part of her defense team.

Michelle Obama should sue Hokit, the UFC, and Trump for slander. She probably won’t, because of the adage she coined — ‘whey they go low, we go high.’

UFC should cut ties with Hokit, and he should be shunned. But that won’t happen either because Dana White supports this rhetoric, and Trump admires it. This morning, Trump declared the tacky UFC event a triumph.

What’s worse: a lip reader for the Daily Star says Trump told Hokit at the end of the fight, as Hokit placed a chain around his neck, “Too kind, thank you. You are the champion.”

There will be outrage in the usual places — MS NOW, “The View” — but I guarantee CBS News, tied financially to this catastrophe — won’t mention it. And if they get their mitts on CNN, that outlet will be silenced, too.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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