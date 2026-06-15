UFC Wrestler Josh Hokit Could Find Himself in Lawsuit Similar to Candace Owens with Brigitte Macron After Slurring Michelle Obama at Fight

Disgusting UFC fighter Josh Hokit yelled out a reprehensible slur last night at Donald Trump’s White House carnival wrestling match.

Hokit, with the brain a gnat, exclaimed, “Michelle Obama is a man!”

Joe Rogan, who has no neck, held the microphone and smiled.

This is the trash that Trump brought to the White House.

Hokit could be in some trouble even though the Obamas are considered public figures. Right wing nutcase Candace Owens is currently in court for something similar with French First Lady Brigitte Macron.

Owens insisted Macron was born a man. She’s been sued in a defamation lawsuit that is not going well. Even her own lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, has quit the case and won’t be part of her defense team.

Michelle Obama should sue Hokit, the UFC, and Trump for slander. She probably won’t, because of the adage she coined — ‘whey they go low, we go high.’

UFC should cut ties with Hokit, and he should be shunned. But that won’t happen either because Dana White supports this rhetoric, and Trump admires it. This morning, Trump declared the tacky UFC event a triumph.

What’s worse: a lip reader for the Daily Star says Trump told Hokit at the end of the fight, as Hokit placed a chain around his neck, “Too kind, thank you. You are the champion.”

There will be outrage in the usual places — MS NOW, “The View” — but I guarantee CBS News, tied financially to this catastrophe — won’t mention it. And if they get their mitts on CNN, that outlet will be silenced, too.