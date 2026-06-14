It’s all coming together very nicely/

Violent storms are headed to Washington DC just in time for the White House UFC wrestling matches.

The storms are coming soon — it’s 5:30pm now and the main wrestling match begins at 8pm with a speech from Donald Trump.

Trump, who turned 80 today, could see hail, mosquitos, high winds, and perhaps, locusts descend on this tack, white trash, miserable moment.

One of the wrestlers came to the weigh and spit up on himself. There’s lots of video (see below).

This disgusting enterprise will be shown on Paramount Plus, live at 8pm. The streaming platform is owned by Trump’s friends, Larry and David Ellison, who are also wrecking CBS and CNN for Trump.

What else? Miserable Mitch McConnell is in the hospital, and getting “very good care,” says a spokesman. McConnell has long opposed anyone else getting very good care as he’s tried to end the Affordable Care Act and deny his redneck voters in Kentucky healthcare.

Stay tuned…