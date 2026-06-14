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Storms Threaten UFC White House Wrestling Match and Trump 80th Birthday Debacle: Wrestler Spits Up on Himself During Weigh In

By Roger Friedman

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It’s all coming together very nicely/

Violent storms are headed to Washington DC just in time for the White House UFC wrestling matches.

The storms are coming soon — it’s 5:30pm now and the main wrestling match begins at 8pm with a speech from Donald Trump.

Trump, who turned 80 today, could see hail, mosquitos, high winds, and perhaps, locusts descend on this tack, white trash, miserable moment.

One of the wrestlers came to the weigh and spit up on himself. There’s lots of video (see below).

This disgusting enterprise will be shown on Paramount Plus, live at 8pm. The streaming platform is owned by Trump’s friends, Larry and David Ellison, who are also wrecking CBS and CNN for Trump.

What else? Miserable Mitch McConnell is in the hospital, and getting “very good care,” says a spokesman. McConnell has long opposed anyone else getting very good care as he’s tried to end the Affordable Care Act and deny his redneck voters in Kentucky healthcare.

Stay tuned…

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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