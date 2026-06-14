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“Disclosure Day” Box Office Reveals Just $92 Million Worldwide, as Millions Watch NY Knicks Win First Championship in 53 Years

By Roger Friedman

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“Disclosure Day” had a rough opening weekend.

The Steven Spielberg movie made just $92 million worldwide, with $44 million in the US.

It’s a very low all time opening for Spielberg, whose movie had unfortunate timing.

Last night the New York Knicks drew millions — maybe 25 million or more — to ABC TV with the NBA finals. It’s the first time the Knicks have won the title since 1973, causing pandemonium. A lot of people who might have gone to the movies stayed home or joined massive crowds in the street and in bars.

For example, last week’s number 1 movie, “Scary Movie,” dropped 73% from last week.

If “Disclosure Day” could come up with something witty in their ads maybe they could lure audiences back now that basketball is over. But it doesn’t look promising right now.

The rest of the box office is now in a slumber. John Carney’s wonderful “Power Ballad,” with absolutely nothing to support it, is dead by now. Again, what as shame.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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