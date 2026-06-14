“Disclosure Day” Box Office Reveals Just $92 Million Worldwide, as Millions Watch NY Knicks Win First Championship in 53 Years

“Disclosure Day” had a rough opening weekend.

The Steven Spielberg movie made just $92 million worldwide, with $44 million in the US.

It’s a very low all time opening for Spielberg, whose movie had unfortunate timing.

Last night the New York Knicks drew millions — maybe 25 million or more — to ABC TV with the NBA finals. It’s the first time the Knicks have won the title since 1973, causing pandemonium. A lot of people who might have gone to the movies stayed home or joined massive crowds in the street and in bars.

For example, last week’s number 1 movie, “Scary Movie,” dropped 73% from last week.

If “Disclosure Day” could come up with something witty in their ads maybe they could lure audiences back now that basketball is over. But it doesn’t look promising right now.

The rest of the box office is now in a slumber. John Carney’s wonderful “Power Ballad,” with absolutely nothing to support it, is dead by now. Again, what as shame.