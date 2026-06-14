Kennedy Center Finally Attracting Crowds, But for Wrong Reason: Not for Shows, But to See If Tarp Lifts Covering Trump’s Removed Name (LIVE)

The Kennedy Center is finally attracting crowds again.

They’re not coming to see shows. Attendance is almost nil at this point for any remaining shows.

No, the tourists are flocking to see Donald Trump’s name removed from the Center’s sign.

Now they’re also part of the drama surrounding a tarp Trump has draped over the refreshed sign. He doesn’t want people to see that his name is gone, ordered so by a Federal court judge.

After all, Trump is celebrating his 80th birthday today with his grotesque, tacky UFC fight on the White House front lawn. He doesn’t want this latest defeat to siphon off attention to his many devastating court losses.

The tarp will likely remain in place through tomorrow, and probably longer.