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Kennedy Center Finally Attracting Crowds, But for Wrong Reason: Not for Shows, But to See If Tarp Lifts Covering Trump’s Removed Name (LIVE)

By Roger Friedman

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The Kennedy Center is finally attracting crowds again.

They’re not coming to see shows. Attendance is almost nil at this point for any remaining shows.

No, the tourists are flocking to see Donald Trump’s name removed from the Center’s sign.

Now they’re also part of the drama surrounding a tarp Trump has draped over the refreshed sign. He doesn’t want people to see that his name is gone, ordered so by a Federal court judge.

After all, Trump is celebrating his 80th birthday today with his grotesque, tacky UFC fight on the White House front lawn. He doesn’t want this latest defeat to siphon off attention to his many devastating court losses.

The tarp will likely remain in place through tomorrow, and probably longer.

Trump’s Name Removed from Kennedy Center, But Humiliated President Leaves Tarp Up So No One Can See, Plus Reflecting Pool is Green with Algae

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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