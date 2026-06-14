Timothee Chalamet Winces in Knicks Champagne Spray Celebration: “I’m not an athlete, usually I have a stunt double!” Also, Disses Oscars (Videos)

Timothee Chalamet, ardent Knicks fan, had some wild reactions to last night’s historic win over the San Antontio Spurs.

In the Knicks locker room, Timmy got sprayed in the eyes with Champagne. “Are you alright?” he was asked as he winced.

“I’m not an athlete,” he shot back, “usually I have a stunt double do that!”

Maybe if he’d been wearing some “Marty Supreme” merch, he would have been protected.

So much for battling sand words in “Dune.”

Chalamet also declared the win better than the Oscars. He’s lost each of the three times he’s been nominated including just a couple of months ago.

Chalamet is 30 years old, and will be the subject of stories like these for years to come.

timothée chalamet with his eyes burning after getting soaked in champagne: “i’m not an athlete, usually i have a stunt double to do that” pic.twitter.com/38YBWKrPW0 — timothée chalamet nation (@timotheenation) June 14, 2026