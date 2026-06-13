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UPDATE: Plenty of Seats Available for Spurs-Knicks Finale at Frost Stadium After NY Fans Threatened with Cancellation by San Antonio Owners

By Roger Friedman

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I guess the owners of the San Antonio Spurs don’t care about making money.

I told you earlier they’d posted a notice to Ticketmaster warning New York and New Jersey fans their tickets would be cancelled even if they’d been purchased.

Now the seating map at Frost Bank Center shows a lot of seats unsold just a few hours before the game.

The “worst” seats are going for $1,000 and the best for $5,000.

It looks like the Spurs’ super fans with Texas oil money aren’t so excited to see their team lose to the Knicks tonight.

And New York fans, who would have ponied up and also spent money in the Podunk town, stayed away. No one wants to fly all the way to San Antonio just to find out they can’t get in.

And San Antonio’s famous historical site, the Alamo? Do you know what happened there? It wasn’t pretty, and it won’t be tonight!

Lame: San Antonio Spurred to Ban New York Fans from Tonight’s Game vs. The Knicks, Ticketmaster Says Anyone from Outside 150 Miles WILL Be Canceled

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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