UPDATE: Plenty of Seats Available for Spurs-Knicks Finale at Frost Stadium After NY Fans Threatened with Cancellation by San Antonio Owners

I guess the owners of the San Antonio Spurs don’t care about making money.

I told you earlier they’d posted a notice to Ticketmaster warning New York and New Jersey fans their tickets would be cancelled even if they’d been purchased.

Now the seating map at Frost Bank Center shows a lot of seats unsold just a few hours before the game.

The “worst” seats are going for $1,000 and the best for $5,000.

It looks like the Spurs’ super fans with Texas oil money aren’t so excited to see their team lose to the Knicks tonight.

And New York fans, who would have ponied up and also spent money in the Podunk town, stayed away. No one wants to fly all the way to San Antonio just to find out they can’t get in.

And San Antonio’s famous historical site, the Alamo? Do you know what happened there? It wasn’t pretty, and it won’t be tonight!