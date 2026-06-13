Lame: San Antonio Spurred to Ban New York Fans from Tonight’s Game vs. The Knicks, Ticketmaster Says Anyone from Outside 150 Miles WILL Be Canceled

Knicks fans, beware.

If you bought tickets to tonight’s NBA finals and your credit card has a New York zip code, you could be out of luck.

The very lame San Antonio Spurs are warning on Ticketmaster they can cancel any purchase of tickets with a zip code outside of 150 miles from their sad little town.

Remember the Alamo? Not really. Who cares? That’s all they have down there besides spite.

See the warning from Ticketmaster below. After we destroy this team, let’s not allow anyone from San Antonio to visit New York again. They can stay home and watch lizards roam around. No Broadway, no sports, no nothing.