CBS Sunday Morning Shills for JD Vance Possible Presidential Campaign, New $35 Book, Says Despite Iran War: “It’s hard to not feel good about the world”

JD Vance has a new book out. Also, he wants to be president.

The Trump lackey vice president appeared this morning on new right leaning CBS Sunday Morning, promoting both projects.

The book, called “Communion,” sells for thirty five bucks. Pub day is Tuesday but so far reaction has been less than enthusiastic. It’s number 162 on amazon.com.

The pre-Bari Weiss Sunday Morning wouldn’t have given Vance the time of day. But Weiss and her cronies are moving the network to Fox News lite status. I’m a little surprised at Robert Costa, but he has a mortgage and school tuition on his mind.

Costa kept the questions soft, and stayed away from the kinds of couches Vance likes to have relations with.

Vance is interviewed with his Stepford wife, Usha. They’re expecting a baby. He says: “It’s hard to not feel good about the world” as the Trump administration bombs Iran into oblivion, causes financial pain in the US, and is laughed at by that same world he feels good about.



