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CBS Sunday Morning Shills for JD Vance Possible Presidential Campaign, New $35 Book, Says Despite Iran War: “It’s hard to not feel good about the world”

By Roger Friedman

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JD Vance has a new book out. Also, he wants to be president.

The Trump lackey vice president appeared this morning on new right leaning CBS Sunday Morning, promoting both projects.

The book, called “Communion,” sells for thirty five bucks. Pub day is Tuesday but so far reaction has been less than enthusiastic. It’s number 162 on amazon.com.

The pre-Bari Weiss Sunday Morning wouldn’t have given Vance the time of day. But Weiss and her cronies are moving the network to Fox News lite status. I’m a little surprised at Robert Costa, but he has a mortgage and school tuition on his mind.

Costa kept the questions soft, and stayed away from the kinds of couches Vance likes to have relations with.

Vance is interviewed with his Stepford wife, Usha. They’re expecting a baby. He says: “It’s hard to not feel good about the world” as the Trump administration bombs Iran into oblivion, causes financial pain in the US, and is laughed at by that same world he feels good about.


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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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