Spielberg’s “Disclosure Day” Flops with $6.5 Mil Preview Night, Looks at Lowest Opening for Famed Director in Years Thanks to Sports, Weather

“Disclosure Day” may be the most alien film in Steven Spielberg’s catalog.

The really terrific story of UFO info finally being divulged to the world went over as a dud last night at the box office.

The film made just $6.5 million in previews.

Tonight, if the film makes $10 million, and then does the same Saturday and Sunday, it will be a historic flop.

Timing is everything in the movie release world, and this is not a great weekend for a hit. The weather is stormy. (An ironic problem since Emily Blunt plays a metereologist.) The World Cup has begun in soccer. And tomorrow night, the NBA finals with the Knicks and Spurs will draw maybe 25 million viewers.

“Disclosure Day” also has problems at Rotten Tomatoes. Reviews are at 82% from critics, and a low 74% om the audience meter. I’m surprised, because I really liked it. But audiences are demanding more from movies now than ever before. “Disclosure Day,” unlike other Spielberg classics, may not feel urgent.

We’ll see what happens next. But do go see “Disclosure Day” tonight. Emily Blunt is sensational and the rest of the cast — Colin Firth, Colman Domingo, Josh O’Connor– are outstanding!