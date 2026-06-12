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Spielberg’s “Disclosure Day” Flops with $6.5 Mil Preview Night, Looks at Lowest Opening for Famed Director in Years Thanks to Sports, Weather

By Roger Friedman

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“Disclosure Day” may be the most alien film in Steven Spielberg’s catalog.

The really terrific story of UFO info finally being divulged to the world went over as a dud last night at the box office.

The film made just $6.5 million in previews.

Tonight, if the film makes $10 million, and then does the same Saturday and Sunday, it will be a historic flop.

Timing is everything in the movie release world, and this is not a great weekend for a hit. The weather is stormy. (An ironic problem since Emily Blunt plays a metereologist.) The World Cup has begun in soccer. And tomorrow night, the NBA finals with the Knicks and Spurs will draw maybe 25 million viewers.

“Disclosure Day” also has problems at Rotten Tomatoes. Reviews are at 82% from critics, and a low 74% om the audience meter. I’m surprised, because I really liked it. But audiences are demanding more from movies now than ever before. “Disclosure Day,” unlike other Spielberg classics, may not feel urgent.

We’ll see what happens next. But do go see “Disclosure Day” tonight. Emily Blunt is sensational and the rest of the cast — Colin Firth, Colman Domingo, Josh O’Connor– are outstanding!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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