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Spike Lee on the Knicks’ Stunning One Point Come from Behind Win Over the Spurs: “The Cat’s in the Bag, and the Bag’s in the River!”

By Roger Friedman

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On ESPN tonight, Spike Lee summed by the NBA finals after the Knicks scored a one point come from behind victory over the Spurs.

Spike told ESPN: “The cat’s in the bag, and the bag is in the river.”

More than 50 A list celebrities ponied up big bucks to be at the game tonight besides Spike. They included Taylor Swift, who cured the Knicks and MSG of Donald Trump’s evil spell from Monday night. Others included stalwarts Ben Stiller and Timothee Chalamet, Mariska Hargitay, Julianne Moore, and Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David.

The full list is below.

Go Knicks! What an insane and historic ending to any NBA game in history. And history will be ours on Saturday!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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