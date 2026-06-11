Spike Lee on the Knicks’ Stunning One Point Come from Behind Win Over the Spurs: “The Cat’s in the Bag, and the Bag’s in the River!”

On ESPN tonight, Spike Lee summed by the NBA finals after the Knicks scored a one point come from behind victory over the Spurs.

Spike told ESPN: “The cat’s in the bag, and the bag is in the river.”

More than 50 A list celebrities ponied up big bucks to be at the game tonight besides Spike. They included Taylor Swift, who cured the Knicks and MSG of Donald Trump’s evil spell from Monday night. Others included stalwarts Ben Stiller and Timothee Chalamet, Mariska Hargitay, Julianne Moore, and Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David.

The full list is below.

Go Knicks! What an insane and historic ending to any NBA game in history. And history will be ours on Saturday!