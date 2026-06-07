Donald Trump Wants the Knicks to Lose and Fans to Suffer While Watching Monday Night Game: His Planned Appearance Now a Nightmare

Don’t think for a minute that Donald Trump’s planned upset of Monday’s NBA finals aren’t intentional.

Trump is coming to Madison Square Garden knowing fans hate him, and that he will be booed.

His appearance at the game will cause a severe distraction for the players. And the fans.

The security will be a nightmare, as well.

Is Trump a Knicks fan? No. The intention is take the focus off the teams — the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs — and put the spotlight on himself. Among other things, he knows that popular New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani will be in the house, and that fans will start chanting his name while booing Trump.

All of this is tremendous pressure for players who have to concentrate on the main action.

Will Trump stay til the end? Unlikely. He will definitely fall asleep. But because he’s in a luxury box, photos will be limited.

Of course, he could declare “marital law” — not martial law — and stay until Taylor Swift’s wedding.