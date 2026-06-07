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Donald Trump Wants the Knicks to Lose and Fans to Suffer While Watching Monday Night Game: His Planned Appearance Now a Nightmare

By Roger Friedman

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Don’t think for a minute that Donald Trump’s planned upset of Monday’s NBA finals aren’t intentional.

Trump is coming to Madison Square Garden knowing fans hate him, and that he will be booed.

His appearance at the game will cause a severe distraction for the players. And the fans.

The security will be a nightmare, as well.

Is Trump a Knicks fan? No. The intention is take the focus off the teams — the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs — and put the spotlight on himself. Among other things, he knows that popular New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani will be in the house, and that fans will start chanting his name while booing Trump.

All of this is tremendous pressure for players who have to concentrate on the main action.

Will Trump stay til the end? Unlikely. He will definitely fall asleep. But because he’s in a luxury box, photos will be limited.

Of course, he could declare “marital law” — not martial law — and stay until Taylor Swift’s wedding.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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