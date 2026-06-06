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The Beatles Find a Fall 2026 Project: Dolby Atmos Version of “A Hard Day’s Night” Being Remixed Right Now by Famed Engineer

By Roger Friedman

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Every fall the Beatles aka Apple Records come up with a new project.

Little by little, though, they’re running out of records they can remix and remaster.

Last fall came the remastered Anthology series with an added Anthology 4, which some may say was unnecessary.

Now we have an idea of what could be coming this fall.

Famed music engineer (and Emmy winner) Gary C. Bourgeois says on Threads that he’s remixing the whole “A Hard Day’s Night” movie for Dolby Atmos.

Cool!

In the comments section, Bourgeois says: I”t is the whole film redone for Atmos distribution. And yes… Not easy as, the original was shot in 16 mm black-and-white and all mono.”

He adds, “This will be for both home and also theatrical Dolby Atmos formatting.”

The film, directed by Richard Lester, was originally released in 1964, when the Beatles conquered America. It’s had many upgrades since then including big one in 2000 by Harvey Weinstein and Miramax.

Now it seems the rights are at Janus Films, a very fine company that will give it a lot of love. Dolby Atmos is currently heard on Amazon and Apple Music platforms and in theaters equipped with it like AMC Lincoln Square.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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