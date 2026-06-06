The Beatles Find a Fall 2026 Project: Dolby Atmos Version of “A Hard Day’s Night” Being Remixed Right Now by Famed Engineer

Every fall the Beatles aka Apple Records come up with a new project.

Little by little, though, they’re running out of records they can remix and remaster.

Last fall came the remastered Anthology series with an added Anthology 4, which some may say was unnecessary.

Now we have an idea of what could be coming this fall.

Famed music engineer (and Emmy winner) Gary C. Bourgeois says on Threads that he’s remixing the whole “A Hard Day’s Night” movie for Dolby Atmos.

Cool!

In the comments section, Bourgeois says: I”t is the whole film redone for Atmos distribution. And yes… Not easy as, the original was shot in 16 mm black-and-white and all mono.”

He adds, “This will be for both home and also theatrical Dolby Atmos formatting.”

The film, directed by Richard Lester, was originally released in 1964, when the Beatles conquered America. It’s had many upgrades since then including big one in 2000 by Harvey Weinstein and Miramax.

Now it seems the rights are at Janus Films, a very fine company that will give it a lot of love. Dolby Atmos is currently heard on Amazon and Apple Music platforms and in theaters equipped with it like AMC Lincoln Square.

