Madonna PR Tour Continues: Drops 10 Min Video with New Songs, Says at Q&A She Won’t Tour, No Vegas Sphere, Wrote Song on New Album with Daughter

Madonna fans were thrilled to see her live on stage last night at the Beacon Theater.

She debuted a 10 minute film for the Tribeca Film Festival and did a Q&A with Anderson Cooper who filled in for Jimmy Fallon.

The film, tied to her upcoming “Confessions on a Dance Floor II,” showed off five songs, three of which were new to the delighted crowd.

The song that got the most love was “Danceteria,” an ode to her old stomping grounds circa 1980. There are a lot of cameos from her friends.

During the session, Madonna said she has no tour plans, and wouldn’t be interested in playing the Sphere in Las Vegas. She vacillated about the Netflix miniseries starring Julia Garner. It was unclear what was happening, although the pair will appear in “The Studio” next season as if they’re making the show.

One reveal: she wrote one of the new songs on the album with daughter Lourdes aka Lola.

This was all coming off Madonna’s Times Square launch the other day that didn’t actually stop traffic, but got a lot of attention.

Madonna is almost 68 and she’s trying to keep her hat in the ring. Why not? Like Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, and other legacy stars she wants to stay relevant. It’s not like she’s going to retire and play golf!

The video drops on YouTube Monday morning at 11am. Sabrina Carpenter is featured in their current song together. Other guests include Benedict Cumberbatch, Gwendoline Christie, Kate Moss, ARCA, Honey Dijon, Shygirl, Archie Madekwe, Odessa A’Zion, Julia Garner, Richard E. Grant, Cole Palmer, João Pedro, and Debi Mazar.