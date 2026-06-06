Box Office: “Scary Movie” Scares Up Almost $25 Mil Opening Despite Terrible Reviews, “Masters of the Universe” in with $12 Mil

The Friday box office shows that everyone loves horror, good or bad.

“Scary Movie” — the resurrected Miramax franchise — got hellacious reviews. No one cared. Total take Thursday and Friday was close to $25 million.

Why? It’s a good brand, and everyone needs a laugh at this point even if the jokes are bad.

Indie horror flick “Backrooms” continues to grow, up 52% from Thursday, now at $117 million on a $10 mil budget. “Obsession” still obsessing, with $134 million, on a $1 million budget.

Meantime, “Masters of Universe” arrived with $11.7 million over the two day opening. This one was not as badly received — 66% — but isn’t something audiences are necessarily pining for. The audience rating is 88%.

keep refreshing…