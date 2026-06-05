Taylor Swift Aiming for Banner High in MSG For Wedding, Per TMZ and NY Post, StubHub and Seat Geek Fighting Over Ticketing Rights LOL

The NY Post and TMZ are reporting that Taylor Swift will marry Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden.

Here’s my exclusive: I hear that Stub Hub and Seat Geek are fighting over ticketing rights.

Restaurant Via Carota will cater for 20,000 guests at food stations.

They’re replacing the Diet Coke machines with Dom Perignon dispensers.

Are you serious? Come on, were you born yesterday?

This is called a misdirect so that all eyes will be on the Garden at 34th St. and 7th Avenue.

The wedding is not taking place at MSG. If it is, I’m grabbing the merch rights for wedding T shirts.

Actually, knowing Taylor, she’s all set up for that, from t shirts and hoodies to jewelry and bobble heads.

The couple have also insisted on a new banner high inside the arena, next to Billy Joel and Elton John.

Taylor will also drop a new album on that day, written and recorded during her bridal shower. She will perform it with The National and the Bleachers and Haim after dinner.

HBO and Netflix are fighting over those rights right now, but Apple has the inside track.

Also, Tim Cook is officiating.

The wedding dress is being designed by Global Souvenirs on Eighth Avenue, with an I LUV NY theme.

Wedding cake? You know there will be several Carvel stands set up around the arena.

Only in New York, kids, only in New York.