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Taylor Swift Aiming for Banner High in MSG For Wedding, Per TMZ and NY Post, StubHub and Seat Geek Fighting Over Ticketing Rights LOL

By Roger Friedman
Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22 against the 49ers. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

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The NY Post and TMZ are reporting that Taylor Swift will marry Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden.

Here’s my exclusive: I hear that Stub Hub and Seat Geek are fighting over ticketing rights.

Restaurant Via Carota will cater for 20,000 guests at food stations.

They’re replacing the Diet Coke machines with Dom Perignon dispensers.

Are you serious? Come on, were you born yesterday?

This is called a misdirect so that all eyes will be on the Garden at 34th St. and 7th Avenue.

The wedding is not taking place at MSG. If it is, I’m grabbing the merch rights for wedding T shirts.

Actually, knowing Taylor, she’s all set up for that, from t shirts and hoodies to jewelry and bobble heads.

The couple have also insisted on a new banner high inside the arena, next to Billy Joel and Elton John.

Taylor will also drop a new album on that day, written and recorded during her bridal shower. She will perform it with The National and the Bleachers and Haim after dinner.

HBO and Netflix are fighting over those rights right now, but Apple has the inside track.

Also, Tim Cook is officiating.

The wedding dress is being designed by Global Souvenirs on Eighth Avenue, with an I LUV NY theme.

Wedding cake? You know there will be several Carvel stands set up around the arena.

Only in New York, kids, only in New York.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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