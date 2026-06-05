Listen: Taylor Swift Return to Country, “I Knew It, I Knew You” from “Toy Story 5,” First in Franchise for Music Other than Randy Newman

So this is the Taylor Swift song that made everyone crazy a few days ago.

“I Knew It, I Knew You” is from “Toy Story 5.” It was written and produced with Jack Antonoff, of course. She returns to her country roots.

The title is similar to a Gracie Abrams song.

This is the first in the “Toy Story” franchise that someone other than Randy Newman contributed music.

Taylor will probably play this at the sketchy Songwriters Hall of Fame next week, too, where she’s getting a lifetime achievement award at age 36.

Is the song good? Yes. Off to the Oscars!

Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time. Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once. And being a @toystory kid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and… pic.twitter.com/gewjzSS0qg — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 5, 2026





