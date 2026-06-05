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Hunter Biden Comes Out Swinging: Hints at Starting a Substack After Already Creating a Ruckus on Twitter, Wonders If Trump is “Crushing” On Him

By Roger Friedman

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Hunter Biden is off and running.

Just now he hinted — on his new Twitter account — that he’ll be starting a Substack. Paid subscriptions. Here we go!

President Joe Biden’s controversial ex-drug addict son has cleaned up his act and is ready to take on mortal enemy, Donald Trump.

Trump doesn’t know what to do. He posted a fake photo of Hunter making a sketch of Trump that says “world’s greatest president.”

Hunter responded by asking if Trump might be crushing on him. “Is he gay?” Hunter wrote.

Hunter is hitting back on Twitter with a deft back hand, and is willing to go on the offensive as needed. If he adds Substack, it will be a slam dunk hit.

Trump is being out played, for once. Bring it on!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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