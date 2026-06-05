Hunter Biden Comes Out Swinging: Hints at Starting a Substack After Already Creating a Ruckus on Twitter, Wonders If Trump is “Crushing” On Him

Hunter Biden is off and running.

Just now he hinted — on his new Twitter account — that he’ll be starting a Substack. Paid subscriptions. Here we go!

President Joe Biden’s controversial ex-drug addict son has cleaned up his act and is ready to take on mortal enemy, Donald Trump.

Trump doesn’t know what to do. He posted a fake photo of Hunter making a sketch of Trump that says “world’s greatest president.”

Hunter responded by asking if Trump might be crushing on him. “Is he gay?” Hunter wrote.

Hunter is hitting back on Twitter with a deft back hand, and is willing to go on the offensive as needed. If he adds Substack, it will be a slam dunk hit.

Trump is being out played, for once. Bring it on!