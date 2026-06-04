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Trump Plans Self-Serving America 250 Rally in Washington for June 24th Featuring Hackneyed Sycophants Lee Greenwood and Christopher Macchio

By Roger Friedman

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Donald Trump is planning his own America 250 rally.

Set for June 24th in Washington, the musical acts will feature his hackneyed sycophants Lee Greenwood and Christoper Macchio.

The former will sing his one hit, about being American. The latter is a singer of opera, but not an actual opera singer. He’s known in conservative circles as “America’s Tenor.” Trump compares him to Luciano Pavarotti. The thud you just heard was the famed tenor spinning in his grave.

Trump can’t seem to get anyone else, not even his other sycophants like Kid Rock or Nikki Minaj.

He writes: “We don’t want singers with no talent, but big fees to put you to sleep, we’ve told them all to stay home. All we want is you, me, a few speakers, and the Greatest Music ever played, the same Music you have listened to for years!”

He’s referring, of course, to the acts who backed out of his Great American fair, like Morris Day, Young MC, Martina McBride, and so on.

No word on whether Vanilla Ice, his one loyal artist, will be part of the new rally.

Of course, it’s hilarious but sad, that he continues to celebrate himself when no one else will. All his cronies will be in the grandstands, like RFK Jr, Little Marco, Pistol Pete, and of course JD. It’s like having a “Saturday Nigh Live” sketch off season!

On the plus side, his name has to come off the Kennedy Center by Friday, June 12th. That will be his birthday present from us!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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