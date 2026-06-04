Trump Plans Self-Serving America 250 Rally in Washington for June 24th Featuring Hackneyed Sycophants Lee Greenwood and Christopher Macchio

Donald Trump is planning his own America 250 rally.

Set for June 24th in Washington, the musical acts will feature his hackneyed sycophants Lee Greenwood and Christoper Macchio.

The former will sing his one hit, about being American. The latter is a singer of opera, but not an actual opera singer. He’s known in conservative circles as “America’s Tenor.” Trump compares him to Luciano Pavarotti. The thud you just heard was the famed tenor spinning in his grave.

Trump can’t seem to get anyone else, not even his other sycophants like Kid Rock or Nikki Minaj.

He writes: “We don’t want singers with no talent, but big fees to put you to sleep, we’ve told them all to stay home. All we want is you, me, a few speakers, and the Greatest Music ever played, the same Music you have listened to for years!”

He’s referring, of course, to the acts who backed out of his Great American fair, like Morris Day, Young MC, Martina McBride, and so on.

No word on whether Vanilla Ice, his one loyal artist, will be part of the new rally.

Of course, it’s hilarious but sad, that he continues to celebrate himself when no one else will. All his cronies will be in the grandstands, like RFK Jr, Little Marco, Pistol Pete, and of course JD. It’s like having a “Saturday Nigh Live” sketch off season!

On the plus side, his name has to come off the Kennedy Center by Friday, June 12th. That will be his birthday present from us!