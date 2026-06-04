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New JLo Romcom, “Scary Movie” 6 Open to Scary Reviews on Rotten Tomatoes: Warning — Enter at Your Own Risk Is Bottom Line

By Roger Friedman

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The weekend looked bleak enough with steady rain coming.

But the two “light” releases that started previews tonight look pretty bad.

Jennifer Lopez stars in her umpteenth bad romcom in “Office Romance.”

Brett Goldstein is her co-star and the PR mill behind this one has been working overtime to make us think the two actors have been knocking boots.

They did, they are, they were, they will, who cares? The movie is terrible, with a 45% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Why keep making these things? Lopez is capable of much more. We saw that in “Unstoppable,” a movie Amazon threw away. But she might as well stay home for a unless the goal is to remain queen of B movies.

Then there’s “Scary Movie.” Many decades ago, I sat in the premiere for “Scary Movie 1.” This was the one with all the Wayans. The parents came to the screening. Mrs. Wayans was in a wheelchair. At some point a gigantic pink penis that resembled an Oscar Meyer wiener came on screen and pushed its way across into Shawn’s ear. As this happened, someone bumped into the back of my seat. It was Mr. Wayans escaping with his wife. They were horrified.

So, too, are reviewers of this movie. It sits at 30% on Rotten Tomatoes. I like Anna Faris and wish her well, but this is not the path forward.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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