New JLo Romcom, “Scary Movie” 6 Open to Scary Reviews on Rotten Tomatoes: Warning — Enter at Your Own Risk Is Bottom Line

The weekend looked bleak enough with steady rain coming.

But the two “light” releases that started previews tonight look pretty bad.

Jennifer Lopez stars in her umpteenth bad romcom in “Office Romance.”

Brett Goldstein is her co-star and the PR mill behind this one has been working overtime to make us think the two actors have been knocking boots.

They did, they are, they were, they will, who cares? The movie is terrible, with a 45% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Why keep making these things? Lopez is capable of much more. We saw that in “Unstoppable,” a movie Amazon threw away. But she might as well stay home for a unless the goal is to remain queen of B movies.

Then there’s “Scary Movie.” Many decades ago, I sat in the premiere for “Scary Movie 1.” This was the one with all the Wayans. The parents came to the screening. Mrs. Wayans was in a wheelchair. At some point a gigantic pink penis that resembled an Oscar Meyer wiener came on screen and pushed its way across into Shawn’s ear. As this happened, someone bumped into the back of my seat. It was Mr. Wayans escaping with his wife. They were horrified.

So, too, are reviewers of this movie. It sits at 30% on Rotten Tomatoes. I like Anna Faris and wish her well, but this is not the path forward.