Music Mogul Clive Davis, 94, Home from the Hospital After Fighting Infection: “In Good Spirits and Happy to Be Recuperating” (Exclusive)

Clive Davis, I am happy to report, has been sprung from the hospital.

The 94 year old music mogul went to the ER last Friday with an upper respiratory infection.

But good antibiotics and lots of love from around the world got him in shape.

“He’s happy to be home and recuperating,” says his spokesman Sean Cassidy

Viva Clive! I told you he overdid it on Memorial Day weekend with over 100 guests coming and going for various activities.

Like all of us, Clive still thinks he’s 30!

Now he can relax a little and listen to the insane amount of music he helped to create.

Last night, there was a cool shout out to him in the new HBO documentary about Earth Wind & Fire. Clive signed them to Columbia Records in 1970 but he did not go with Maurice White on his UFO spaceship adventure. We needed him here on Earth!