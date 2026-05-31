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UPDATED: Taylor Swift “Toy Story 5” Song Could Be Called “Throwback,” Mysterious Billboards Will Be Replaced This Week

By Roger Friedman

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UPDATE: Randy Newman did write the score.

However, at least one Taylor Swift song is called “Throwback.” I’m told the song has something to do with Joan Cusack’s character, Jessie.

Also, sources tell me those mysterious billboards that popped around the country will be taken this week and replaced by new ones.

The great and amazing Randy Newman has composed the soundtracks for the first four “Toy Story” movies.

He won a Grammy Award for his song, “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.”

Newman, 82, is still listed as composer for “Toy Story 5” on his imdb page.

But it’s possible some of the music — more than one song — is by Taylor Swift.

It’s also possible she voices a character in the film. Or both!

Swiftian sleuths have been noting clues all weekend, dropped like breadcrumbs by the “Lover” singer in strange places.

Responses to the clues have gone so viral that one Twitter account wrote:
“when i became a taylor swift fan nearly 2 decades ago i didn’t know i was entering a life long relationship with the zodiac killer”

Let’s hope things end a lot better!

Some clues: There are enigmatic billboards placed around the country.

There was a change to her “1989” album cover on iTunes that only Swifties would notice.

Fans are tracking Disney and Pixar sites, Swift’s TikTok, and other social media to see what happens next.


Obviously, a lot of effort has gone into this campaign. As many have pointed out, it’s far too much than just for one song on a soundtrack.

Also, this is the longest in a calendar year without a Swift release. Yes, she’s planning a wedding, but something bigger may be afoot.

Stay tuned…this could go on for a week until the movie’s premiere on June 9th…

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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