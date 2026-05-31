Box Office: “Backrooms” $10 Mil Indie Horror Film by 20 Year Old Director Takes $81 Mil Opening Weekend, Crushing “Mandalorian and Grogu”

“Star Wars” Has met its match.

In its second week of release, the “Star Wars” movie “The Mandalorian and Grogu’ has been crushed.

The top movie this weekend was “Backrooms,” a $10 mil horror flick made by a 20 year old first time director.

Ouch!

“Obsession” finished in second place with a whopping $26.4 million. Total is now $104 million, based on a $1 million budget.

“M&G” did $25 million, down 69%, the biggest drop of any “Star Wars” movie in 0 years.

Negative reaction from the fan base did the movie in. “M&G” will be lucky to hit $200 million.

Meantime, “Power Ballad” opened in 10 theaters and took in $170,000. Let’s hope this good beginning triggers a great run!

I’m still waiting for someone from Lionsgate to contact me about the story I wrote Friday about the Nick Jonas song. It hasn’t hit iTunes yet, and won’t unless someone gets behind it.