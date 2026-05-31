Sunday, May 31, 2026
Donate
BusinessMovies

Box Office: “Backrooms” $10 Mil Indie Horror Film by 20 Year Old Director Takes $81 Mil Opening Weekend, Crushing “Mandalorian and Grogu”

By Roger Friedman

Share

“Star Wars” Has met its match.

In its second week of release, the “Star Wars” movie “The Mandalorian and Grogu’ has been crushed.

The top movie this weekend was “Backrooms,” a $10 mil horror flick made by a 20 year old first time director.

Ouch!

“Obsession” finished in second place with a whopping $26.4 million. Total is now $104 million, based on a $1 million budget.

“M&G” did $25 million, down 69%, the biggest drop of any “Star Wars” movie in 0 years.

Negative reaction from the fan base did the movie in. “M&G” will be lucky to hit $200 million.

Meantime, “Power Ballad” opened in 10 theaters and took in $170,000. Let’s hope this good beginning triggers a great run!

I’m still waiting for someone from Lionsgate to contact me about the story I wrote Friday about the Nick Jonas song. It hasn’t hit iTunes yet, and won’t unless someone gets behind it.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com