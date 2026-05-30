What’s a Milli Vanilli Show Like in 2026? Donald Trump Should See this Video of Fab Morvan Performing a Sad Low End Nightclub Show Last Year

No kidding, there’s a dispute over who is really Milli Vanilli.

After the disgraced act was announced as part of Donald Trump’s Freedom 250 event, two women turned up saying they were the group and they weren’t coming.

Then Fab Morvan, the living member of the lip synching duo, said he would indeed come to Trump’s event because — let’s face it– he has nothing else to do.

So here’s a video from last year of Fab sort of singing he hits he didn’t sing and lied about in 1988. I hope Trump can get Fab to perform with him at the opening ceremony. He’ll deserve it.

