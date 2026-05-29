Taylor Swift Teasing “Toy Story” 5 Song in Her Usual, Cryptic Way — She Likes to Make a Treasure Hunt Out of Every Announcement

Last weekend, a source told me there was no way Taylor Swift had a song on the “Toy Story 5” soundtrack. It would be her first release of 2026.

I reported it, and I’m sorry. They were wrong. I used bad info.

Indeed, today Taylor — who loves playing games with her fans for fun — started teasing her participation in the movie.

I’m told she has at least one song.

Swift started putting up billboards in odd locations, showing her initials “TS” over a blue sky filled with thirteen clouds. ’13’ is her favorite number, and the fans know it.

She’s been dropping more clues all day, including changing the cover of one of her albums as it turns up streaming on iTunes. The 1989 album used to have seagulls flying against a blue sky. Now it’s those clouds.

The fans are great at playing Sherlock Holmes. Good for them! At least someone’s having fun.

All of this is a nice prelude to Taylor’s wedding to Travis Kelce, which is either on July 3rd or earlier, on June 13th either in New York or Rhode Island or Mars!

Meantime, I’m gobsmacked about Scooter Braun’s interview with sketchy Free Press and the sister of CBS News executioner Bari Weiss. He tells her he never met Taylor and wishes her well, his answer to the chaos he caused buying and then flipping her catalog of reords at Big Machine.

It doesn’t matter whether he knew her or not. He knew he was victimizing her and he was stupid. She re-recorded all the albums, making the value of his flip meaningless. It was an unnecessary move for Braun, who’s made hundreds of millions selling his company to Korean KPop company Hybe. One thing Weiss’s sister got right: he’s Public Enemy Number 1 among Swifties.