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Taylor Swift Teasing “Toy Story” 5 Song in Her Usual, Cryptic Way — She Likes to Make a Treasure Hunt Out of Every Announcement

By Roger Friedman

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Last weekend, a source told me there was no way Taylor Swift had a song on the “Toy Story 5” soundtrack. It would be her first release of 2026.

I reported it, and I’m sorry. They were wrong. I used bad info.

Indeed, today Taylor — who loves playing games with her fans for fun — started teasing her participation in the movie.

I’m told she has at least one song.

Swift started putting up billboards in odd locations, showing her initials “TS” over a blue sky filled with thirteen clouds. ’13’ is her favorite number, and the fans know it.

She’s been dropping more clues all day, including changing the cover of one of her albums as it turns up streaming on iTunes. The 1989 album used to have seagulls flying against a blue sky. Now it’s those clouds.

The fans are great at playing Sherlock Holmes. Good for them! At least someone’s having fun.

All of this is a nice prelude to Taylor’s wedding to Travis Kelce, which is either on July 3rd or earlier, on June 13th either in New York or Rhode Island or Mars!

Meantime, I’m gobsmacked about Scooter Braun’s interview with sketchy Free Press and the sister of CBS News executioner Bari Weiss. He tells her he never met Taylor and wishes her well, his answer to the chaos he caused buying and then flipping her catalog of reords at Big Machine.

It doesn’t matter whether he knew her or not. He knew he was victimizing her and he was stupid. She re-recorded all the albums, making the value of his flip meaningless. It was an unnecessary move for Braun, who’s made hundreds of millions selling his company to Korean KPop company Hybe. One thing Weiss’s sister got right: he’s Public Enemy Number 1 among Swifties.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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