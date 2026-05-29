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“Star Wars: Mandalorian and Grogu” Will Likely Finish 3rd This Weekend Behind Two Indie Horror Movies Made by Young Social Media Grads

By Roger Friedman

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The weekend box office is going to be very weird.

Already we can see that “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” is in trouble.

Yesterday M&G finished third to two horror movies made by young social media graduates.

This could be how the weekend pans out, too.

The movies are “Backrooms,” directed by Kane Parsons aka Kane Pixels. It made $10 million on Thursday night, swamping “M&G.”

The other movie is “Obsession,” at number 2, already with $78 million banked after two weeks. The director is Curry Barker, 26, who got his start on YouTube.

Parsons at 20 is the youngest director ever of a feature film. He also cut his teeth on YouTube and social media.

According to an AI summary, Parsons created the original “Backrooms” viral found-footage horror videos on YouTube using Blender and DIY VFX before being signed to direct the official movie. He also has real actors including stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, and Mark Duplass.

The biggest name in “Obsession” is Conan O’Brien’s sidekick, Andy Richter. That movie was made for just $1 million.

The “Backrooms” budget was $10 million, and produced with A24.

And then there’s “M&G.” It cost between $150 and $200 million. It’s the lowest grossing “Star Wars” movie ever. But it should be pointed out that it has no connection to the main “Star Wars” movies other than Jabba the Hutt’s family. It’s a brand license. Even though it follows a TV series, it’s original IP, really.

But Parsons and Barker are “disruptors.” When the box office is counted on Sunday, they will have disrupted Disney in a profound way.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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