Kennedy Family Celebrates Judge’s Ruling to Keep Trump Name off Kennedy Center, Or Shutting Down: Great way to celebrate JFK Birthday!

Kennedy cousins Maria Shriver and Kerry Kennedy have each weighed in on the great news.

A Federal judge in Washington DC has prevented Donald Trump from removing President John F. Kennedy’s name from the Kennedy Center or adding his own.

The judge has also nixed Trump’s plans to shut the Kennedy Center down.

Today was Kennedy’s birthday, which makes it even sweeter.

Perhaps I won’t need that pickaxe after all. Thank you, Congresswoman @RepBeatty, for your courage and dedication to ensuring proper procedures are followed. What a great way to celebrate you on your birthday, Uncle Jack! https://t.co/pqVbbEmsyO — Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) May 29, 2026