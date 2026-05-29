Trump Stopped from Renaming, Closing Kennedy Center by Judge –His Response Feels Like a Surrender for Now: “I have no interest in continuing”

Let’s cut to the chase.

Donald Trump is surrendering his campaign to rename the Kennedy Center and to shut it down for renovations.

He’s been forced by the court to stop everything and take down his name.

Trump’s response appears to be a surrender.

He wrote on Truth Social:

“Unless I am free to do what I do better than anyone else, bring this Institution back, physically, financially, and artistically, I have no interest in continuing what could only be a hopeless journey into “NEVER NEVER LAND.” There has never been a President of the United States who has been treated so unfairly by the Courts as I but, that’s OK, I will continue to do, what is considered to be, a great job for the wonderful people of our Country. I have instructed the Department of Commerce to make all necessary arrangements with Congress to allow a full and complete transfer of this Institution, giving them the responsibility for its Operation, Maintenance, and Management”

These may be the most important words Trump has ever committed to Truth Social. He’s been defeated!

Here’s his entire statement: