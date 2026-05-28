Trump Fest Flop: Now The Commodores Come Down on Freedom 250 Like a Brick House, Refuse to Play Great American State Fair on the Mall

Kenneth Krach’s Great American State Fair has turned into a horror movie.

Krach’s Freedom 250 shows have completely fallen apart. The planned series of concerts were to take place on the Washington DC Mall to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the country.

Now The Commodores, Lionel Richie’s old group, says they’re not coming.

They say on Instagram: “Our music has always been our voice and we choose not to publicly affiliate with any single political party. We support the betterment of all Americans.”

The Commodores join Morris Day, Young MC, and Milli Vanilli in exiting the series. That’s four out of nine acts. It’s unclear whether C&C Music Factory will show up. Their owner, Freedom Williams, is vacillating after posting a rambling, curse-word filled message himself.

But Robert Clivilles, one of the two C’s in C&C, disapproves. He’s long been away from the group, whose name Williams trademarked years ago. So even if Williams and his group show up, Clivilles will be all over him like white on rice. See his statement below.

That leaves Vanilla Ice and Bret Michaels, two already in the tank for Trump. Martina McBride hasn’t said anything yet.

Altogether, Freedom 250 is a disaster. It only took one day for it to unravel. No serious musical act wants to be part of Trump’s shenanigans, not even those that need the work.