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Trump Fest Flop: Now The Commodores Come Down on Freedom 250 Like a Brick House, Refuse to Play Great American State Fair on the Mall

By Roger Friedman

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Kenneth Krach’s Great American State Fair has turned into a horror movie.

Krach’s Freedom 250 shows have completely fallen apart. The planned series of concerts were to take place on the Washington DC Mall to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the country.

Now The Commodores, Lionel Richie’s old group, says they’re not coming.

They say on Instagram: “Our music has always been our voice and we choose not to publicly affiliate with any single political party. We support the betterment of all Americans.”

The Commodores join Morris Day, Young MC, and Milli Vanilli in exiting the series. That’s four out of nine acts. It’s unclear whether C&C Music Factory will show up. Their owner, Freedom Williams, is vacillating after posting a rambling, curse-word filled message himself.

But Robert Clivilles, one of the two C’s in C&C, disapproves. He’s long been away from the group, whose name Williams trademarked years ago. So even if Williams and his group show up, Clivilles will be all over him like white on rice. See his statement below.

That leaves Vanilla Ice and Bret Michaels, two already in the tank for Trump. Martina McBride hasn’t said anything yet.

Altogether, Freedom 250 is a disaster. It only took one day for it to unravel. No serious musical act wants to be part of Trump’s shenanigans, not even those that need the work.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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