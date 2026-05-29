Listen: Nick Jonas Has a Potential Hit and Best Song Oscar Nominee in “How to Write a Song Without You” from Paul Rudd Movie, “Power Ballad”

Nick Jonas has a potential hit out today.

“How to Write a Song Without You” is the very catchy, beautifully produced main song from the John Carney movie, “Power Ballad.”

Gary Clark, one of the UK’s great current pop composers, wrote it.

Paul Rudd also sings his own version in the movie. Rudd plays a journeyman musician living in Ireland who meets a boybander (Jonas) looking for a hit. Their chance encounter produces the song, and changes Rudd’s character’s life.

The movie is incredibly charming, and both men make a film about how music is created and friendships are navigated into a winner. The movie comes next Friday.

In the meantime, the Jonas track is out on all platforms and it sounds even better now than I remember it from the movie.

PS You can also hear Rudd’s version of the song on YouTube. He sings throughout the movie and deserves a lot of credit. But this version is the one for hit purposes.