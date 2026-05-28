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Box Office: “Star Wars” Beaten Wednesday by $1 Million Budget Horror Movie “Obsession” Made By 26 Year Old YouTuber from Alabama

By Roger Friedman

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If you know, you know.

Curry Barker’s horror film, “Obsession,” has already made $95 million worldwide in the last two weeks.

Last night, “Obsession” — which cost $1 million to make — beat the Star Wars movie “The Mandalorian and Grogu” — to be the top movie at the box office.

The horror film took in $5.6 million, and was way ahead of “The Mandalorian,” “Michael,” and “The Devil Wears Prada 2.”

The movie has no stars unless you count Conan O’Brien’s sidekick, Andy Richter, in his breakout role.

Barker — who was born in Alabama and started out making sketch films for YouTube — is now the hottest name in Hollywood. He’s already wrapped a second film called “Anything But Ghosts” starring Bryce Dallas Howard and Aaron Paul. Like “Obsession,” it will be released by Focus Features. After that, he directs the 10th installment of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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