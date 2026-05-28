Box Office: “Star Wars” Beaten Wednesday by $1 Million Budget Horror Movie “Obsession” Made By 26 Year Old YouTuber from Alabama

If you know, you know.

Curry Barker’s horror film, “Obsession,” has already made $95 million worldwide in the last two weeks.

Last night, “Obsession” — which cost $1 million to make — beat the Star Wars movie “The Mandalorian and Grogu” — to be the top movie at the box office.

The horror film took in $5.6 million, and was way ahead of “The Mandalorian,” “Michael,” and “The Devil Wears Prada 2.”

The movie has no stars unless you count Conan O’Brien’s sidekick, Andy Richter, in his breakout role.

Barker — who was born in Alabama and started out making sketch films for YouTube — is now the hottest name in Hollywood. He’s already wrapped a second film called “Anything But Ghosts” starring Bryce Dallas Howard and Aaron Paul. Like “Obsession,” it will be released by Focus Features. After that, he directs the 10th installment of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”