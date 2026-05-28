CBS Lets Bari Weiss Gut “60 Minutes” Like a Fish, Officially Fires Sharyn Alfonsi, Replaces Executive Producer with Writer from “The Idol”

CBS is letting Bari Weiss destroy “60 Minutes.”

Gone today is Sharyn Alfonsi, who fought with Weiss over her report on the torture of Venezuelan prisoners in El Savador. Alfonsi is a four star journalist who should have remained with the show for 20 more years.

According to reports, Weiss has also kicked out correspondent Cecilia Vega.

Also gone is Executive Producer Tanya Simon, who’s been with the show for years and whose father, correspondent Bob Simon, was beloved. Her note to the staff is below.

Simon is being replaced by a freelance writer from Vanity Fair, 49 year old Nick Bilton. He has no experience in broadcast TV.

The New York Times describes Bilton as “a former New York Times technology columnist and a filmmaker who has directed and produced documentaries on business and technology for HBO and Netflix.”

In fact, Bilton was a staff writer on The Weeknd’s horrendous failure of a TV series, “The Idol.” It was canceled after five episodes and had some of the worst reviews in HBO history.

His only other credit on the imdb is directing a documentary called “Fake Famous.”

So what Weiss is doing is carrying out orders from her bosses, David and Larry Ellison, and Donald Trump.

With Anderson Cooper also gone, it remains to be seen who will return to the show in the fall. Rumors are that Bill Whittaker may retire. Lesley Stahl may not want to work with Bilton, we’ll see. Scott Pelley? I can’t imagine him taking orders from Bilton.

Luckily, “Access Hollywood” has been cancelled. So Bilton can always hire Mario Lopez.

The late, great Don Hewitt is turning in his grave.

Simon’s note follows, then Alfonsi’s incredible report