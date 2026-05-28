Trump Freedom 250 Fest Falling Apart as Young MC Backs Out, Morris Day and the Time Ticked Off, But Milli Vanilli — Worst Act in History — Remains

Trump’s Freedom 250 fest is falling apart.

The good news is that Milli Vanilli — the most embarrassing act in pop history — will perform on the Mall for Trump’s gang this summer.

Really, it’s just Milli, since Vanilli is in a higher place. Milli Vanilli is a joke from 1988, having been caught lip synching their songs on their records, using other singers’ voices.

But now, dropping out of the event are Morris Day and the Time via a terse social media post. Also YoungMC, who says he was never told the booking was political.

Luckily, D listers Vanilla Ice and Bret Michaels are hanging in. So is Martina McBride, for the moment.

Freedom 250 also booked “The Commodores.” This is without Lionel Richie or other original members of the group that gave us “Easy” and “Brickhouse.” Only one original member remains, William King.

As for C&C Music Factory, they are also a pale reminder of the original group. One founding member, Freedom Williams, secured the trademark for the touring name. But the C&C — Clivilles and Cole — are long gone, as is Martha Wash.

I’m amazed Freedom 250 didn’t get Trump followers like Nicki Minaj, Ted Nugent, or even Dannis Quaid out there on the Mall. But you know, there’s no shade on the Mall, it’s very bright and sunny, enough to shine a light on MAGA.