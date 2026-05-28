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Trump Freedom 250 Fest Falling Apart as Young MC Backs Out, Morris Day and the Time Ticked Off, But Milli Vanilli — Worst Act in History — Remains

By Roger Friedman

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Trump’s Freedom 250 fest is falling apart.

The good news is that Milli Vanilli — the most embarrassing act in pop history — will perform on the Mall for Trump’s gang this summer.

Really, it’s just Milli, since Vanilli is in a higher place. Milli Vanilli is a joke from 1988, having been caught lip synching their songs on their records, using other singers’ voices.

But now, dropping out of the event are Morris Day and the Time via a terse social media post. Also YoungMC, who says he was never told the booking was political.

Luckily, D listers Vanilla Ice and Bret Michaels are hanging in. So is Martina McBride, for the moment.

Freedom 250 also booked “The Commodores.” This is without Lionel Richie or other original members of the group that gave us “Easy” and “Brickhouse.” Only one original member remains, William King.

As for C&C Music Factory, they are also a pale reminder of the original group. One founding member, Freedom Williams, secured the trademark for the touring name. But the C&C — Clivilles and Cole — are long gone, as is Martha Wash.

I’m amazed Freedom 250 didn’t get Trump followers like Nicki Minaj, Ted Nugent, or even Dannis Quaid out there on the Mall. But you know, there’s no shade on the Mall, it’s very bright and sunny, enough to shine a light on MAGA.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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