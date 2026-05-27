Bruce Springsteen Announces All Star “Power to the People” Festival Near Washington DC for October 3rd, A Month Before Mid Terms

Bruce Springsteen sings “No surrender” and he means it.

Tonight at a show in Washington DC he made a huge announcement.

On October 3rd he’ll be part of a “Power to the People” festival near the nation’s capital. It will be to draw attention to the mid term elections a month later.

Tom Morello is the official host. The event is described as “a non-partisan celebration of peace, justice, solidarity, music, and community action.”

The show takes place at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD.

The show will feature Bruce and the E Street Band, plus Tom Morello and Rage Against the Machine, Dave Matthews Band, Foo Fighters, and Dropkick Murphys.

Other stars include Joan Baez, Brittany Howard, Jack Black (featuring Roman Morello, Revel Ian, Yoyoka Soma and Hugo Weiss), Serj Tankian, Cypress Hill, Killer Mike, grandson, The Neighborhood Kids, Taylor Momsen, Matt Cameron, The Linda Lindas, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels.

Link for tickets here.