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Murdoch Cutbacks: NY Post Drops Editor in Chief of Decider Section as Newspaper Loses Millions Every Month: Who’s Next?

By Roger Friedman

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The New York Post is finally facing their financial issues.

They’ve laid off Mark Graham, editor in chief of the Decider section. Others connected to the section, I’m told, were let go as well.

This would be the work of Lachlan Murdoch, who has to face the fact that the Post bleeds millions every month.

Graham wrote on Twitter:

SOME PROFESSIONAL NEWS! Yesterday was my last day at

@decider, an entertainment brand that I built from scratch over the last 12 years as founder and EIC. I am immensely proud of the work, and our impact, and thankful to all who played a part in its success. Onwards and upwards!

He added in a post now deleted: “I will not remain quiet.”

Decider was a refreshing addition to the Post, actually delivering information untainted by the Murdoch aegis.

It could be their budget has gone to the money draining California Post, Murdoch’s ill-advised effort to branch out in Los Angeles. It’s costing a fortune, and covering the same material has the trade magazines and many Hollywood newsletters.

Keep refreshing…

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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