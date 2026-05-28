Murdoch Cutbacks: NY Post Drops Editor in Chief of Decider Section as Newspaper Loses Millions Every Month: Who’s Next?

The New York Post is finally facing their financial issues.

They’ve laid off Mark Graham, editor in chief of the Decider section. Others connected to the section, I’m told, were let go as well.

This would be the work of Lachlan Murdoch, who has to face the fact that the Post bleeds millions every month.

Graham wrote on Twitter:

SOME PROFESSIONAL NEWS! Yesterday was my last day at

@decider, an entertainment brand that I built from scratch over the last 12 years as founder and EIC. I am immensely proud of the work, and our impact, and thankful to all who played a part in its success. Onwards and upwards!

He added in a post now deleted: “I will not remain quiet.”

Decider was a refreshing addition to the Post, actually delivering information untainted by the Murdoch aegis.

It could be their budget has gone to the money draining California Post, Murdoch’s ill-advised effort to branch out in Los Angeles. It’s costing a fortune, and covering the same material has the trade magazines and many Hollywood newsletters.

Keep refreshing…