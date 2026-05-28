“60 Minutes” Collapse: Fired Cecilia Vega Says She Fears for Future of Show, Was Battling Political Interference from Bosses, Fought “Censorship”

Cecilia Vega and her producer were cut today at “60 Minutes.”

EP Bari Weiss is decimating the fabled news show to make room for her stooges.

Also out: Sharyn Alfonsi and show EP Tanya Simon. The latter is being replaced by Nick Bilton, a Vanity Fair writer with no TV experience.

So all women fired today. By a woman who has no business being in charge of a fruit stand.

Vega has left quite an exit note, which you can see below. She says she and her team have been rebuffing political interference and censorship all year.