It’s not possible that there is a word Quaid than Randy.

But Dennis, who always considered the normal one, has turned out to be far worse.

According to TMZ, Dennis has filed to terminate child support to his twins as they turn 18.

These were the kids he had with Kimberly Buffington, a real estate agent from Texas, after his divorce from Meg Ryan.

TMZ says Dennis “is also asking the court that any additional payments based on his income are prorated to the date of his kiddos’ high school graduation dates rather than his full-year income.”

But even TMZ is forgetting that the twins, Thomas and Zoe, almost died when they were born. They received an overdose of heparin at the hospital in 2008. It could have killed them.

Quaid sued the hospital, Cedars Sinai, of Los Angeles, and walked off with a $750,000 settlement.

TMZ says Dennis pays about $150,000 a year in child support since his divorce from Buffington in 2018. That would come to $900,000 so far. But two thirds of that could have come from that settlement money.

He is really a terrible guy. But we knew that already. Quaid is now on his fourth marriage, to a Laura Savoie, who is 39 years younger than the 72 year old. They don’t have children, and I’m sure Savoie is tired of seeing Dennis’s checks for movies like “Reagan” and TV shows like “Lawman: Bass Reeves.”

I mean, those kids are 18. It’s time they went out on their own. Who cares if they almost bled to death right after birth?

Heck, maybe Dennis’s actor son with Meg Ryan, Jack Quaid, can take care of them! Why should Dennis?