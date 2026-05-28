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Dennis Quaid Wants to Terminate Child Support of Twins Who Almost Died — and Who He Collected $750,000 for in Malpractice Case

By Roger Friedman

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It’s not possible that there is a word Quaid than Randy.

But Dennis, who always considered the normal one, has turned out to be far worse.

According to TMZ, Dennis has filed to terminate child support to his twins as they turn 18.

These were the kids he had with Kimberly Buffington, a real estate agent from Texas, after his divorce from Meg Ryan.

TMZ says Dennis “is also asking the court that any additional payments based on his income are prorated to the date of his kiddos’ high school graduation dates rather than his full-year income.”

But even TMZ is forgetting that the twins, Thomas and Zoe, almost died when they were born. They received an overdose of heparin at the hospital in 2008. It could have killed them.

Quaid sued the hospital, Cedars Sinai, of Los Angeles, and walked off with a $750,000 settlement.

TMZ says Dennis pays about $150,000 a year in child support since his divorce from Buffington in 2018. That would come to $900,000 so far. But two thirds of that could have come from that settlement money.

He is really a terrible guy. But we knew that already. Quaid is now on his fourth marriage, to a Laura Savoie, who is 39 years younger than the 72 year old. They don’t have children, and I’m sure Savoie is tired of seeing Dennis’s checks for movies like “Reagan” and TV shows like “Lawman: Bass Reeves.”

I mean, those kids are 18. It’s time they went out on their own. Who cares if they almost bled to death right after birth?

Heck, maybe Dennis’s actor son with Meg Ryan, Jack Quaid, can take care of them! Why should Dennis?

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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