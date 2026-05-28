Girl, you know it wasn’t true.

The much maligned Milli Vanilli isn’t performing at Donald Trump’s Freedom 250 Fest on the Washington Mall this summer.

I broke the news yesterday that the scandal plagued act was going to be featured.

But now one of the singers, Jodie Rocco, said in an email to the Associate Press “My sister and I were shocked to see our name, ‘Milli Vanilli’, as one of the performers.”

Even the most D list of the performers cited by Freedom 205 is out.

They join Morris Day and the Time, and Young MC in claiming their names were used without permission in the announcement.

LOL.

However, Freedom Williams, who owns the name C&C Music Fsctory, posted a foul mouthed video to Instagram insisting he was bringing the rogue version of the 90s disco group absolutely.

And so far Vanilla Ice and Bret Michaels are each performing, as well.

The Great American State Fair has turned into the Great American Rip off. Are we surprised?

The CEO of Freedom 250 is Keith Krach, who served as an under secretary of state during Trump’s first term. He and his wife, according to FEC Records, donated at least $75,000 to the Trump Vance Inaugural campaign. If he’s not embarrassed, he should be!