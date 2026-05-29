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Bret Michaels Says Freedom 250 is Poison, Rocker and Former “Apprentice” Player Drops Out of Donald Trump’s State Fair Over “Threats”

By Roger Friedman

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And then there were three.

Bret Michaels, of the group, Poison, is out. He says he and his family and crew have received threats about the appearance. (See below.) So, forget it.

Two thirds of the acts set for Donald Trump’s Great American State Fair on the Washington Mall have dropped out.

It took just three days for six of the nine acts to scratch from the bill.

The Fair, produced by Keith Krach’s Freedom 250, is set to start June 25th.

The remaining artists are Vanilla Ice, FloRida, and a fake version of C&C Music Factory.

Michaels’ post is below. If he’s gone, you know things are bad. Michaels joins Morris Day, Martina McBride, Young MC, Milli Vanilli in nixing Trump’s big show. Michaels won season 3 of Trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2010.

Maybe the first “Apprentice” winner, Bill Rancic, has a band. Or Omarosa? They could team up with Kid Rock, Ted Nugent, and Nicki Minaj.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Bret Michaels Official (@bretmichaelsofficial)

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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