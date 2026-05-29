Bret Michaels Says Freedom 250 is Poison, Rocker and Former “Apprentice” Player Drops Out of Donald Trump’s State Fair Over “Threats”

And then there were three.

Bret Michaels, of the group, Poison, is out. He says he and his family and crew have received threats about the appearance. (See below.) So, forget it.

Two thirds of the acts set for Donald Trump’s Great American State Fair on the Washington Mall have dropped out.

It took just three days for six of the nine acts to scratch from the bill.

The Fair, produced by Keith Krach’s Freedom 250, is set to start June 25th.

The remaining artists are Vanilla Ice, FloRida, and a fake version of C&C Music Factory.

Michaels’ post is below. If he’s gone, you know things are bad. Michaels joins Morris Day, Martina McBride, Young MC, Milli Vanilli in nixing Trump’s big show. Michaels won season 3 of Trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2010.

Maybe the first “Apprentice” winner, Bill Rancic, has a band. Or Omarosa? They could team up with Kid Rock, Ted Nugent, and Nicki Minaj.