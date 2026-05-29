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Kanye West, Hitler Lover, Approved to Play Two Concerts in Netherlands Near the German Border Next Week Despite Their Past Nazi Association

By Roger Friedman

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Kanye West is going to play two shows next week in the Netherlands (Holland).

The city is called Arhem, near the border of Germany.

The shows are set for June 6th and 8th.

It’s the perfect location for Kanye, who loves Hitler. Amsterdam, not far away, also part of the Netherlands, was the home of Anne Frank, the most famous Holocaust victim. She bravely hid with her family from the Nazis, a story that has become seminal in the history of the murder of 6 million Jews.

West has a long history of antisemitism, invoking Hitler as a hero. Multiple brands have dropped him and broken deals, shunning him.

Maybe Kanye can stop by the Anne Frank house and get some selfies.

Get this: “Solid grounds are needed to bar people ⁠from entering [the country]. We have not found those in the analyses that were conducted,” Deputy Prime Minister Bart van den Brink said, per Reuters. “His past statements are not, at this moment, a reason to deny him entry.”

Kanye’s past actions include releasing a song called “Heil Hitler” and selling t shirts with swastikas.

at the same time, Kanye’s Tampa, Florida concerts are also going ahead. The first of two shows has yet to sell out. The second one is a Blue Dot bonanza, with few seats sold.

The concerts are being held at Raymond James Stadium, named for Raymond James Financial. Like the Netherlands, Raymond James has no problem with Kanye West.

Investors, take note.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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