Pop Legend Frankie Valli, 92, Taking the Rest of the Year Off as Fans Urge Him to Announce Retirement After Many Perilous Appearances (See Video)

Hopefully, this is it for Frankie Valli.

The pop legend has announced cancellation of the rest of his shows for the year.

The 92 year old has been urged by fans to retire. On the road he looks perilously frail, and unable to continue singing songs like “Walk Like a Man.”

No pop stars want to retire. They live for the road. There’s another person out there, a decade younger, who should also be stopped. I’ve seen them and they are sundowning during their shows.

Frankie’s current wife is quite young and approved of continued touring. But there are severe disagreements in his family.

Frankie says: “I’m so sorry to disappoint the folks who have purchased tickets to my shows, but I have decided to take the rest of the year off from touring to focus on my health. I’m looking forward to getting healthy and seeing you all again soon. Thank you for all your good wishes.”

What an incredible career he’s had, culminating in the Tony Award winning musical “Jersey Boys.” A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Frankie has dozens of hits and almost 70 years of performing to sold out crowds around the world.

Frankie, go home, lie down,please.



