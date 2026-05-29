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Pop Legend Frankie Valli, 92, Taking the Rest of the Year Off as Fans Urge Him to Announce Retirement After Many Perilous Appearances (See Video)

By Roger Friedman

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Hopefully, this is it for Frankie Valli.

The pop legend has announced cancellation of the rest of his shows for the year.

The 92 year old has been urged by fans to retire. On the road he looks perilously frail, and unable to continue singing songs like “Walk Like a Man.”

No pop stars want to retire. They live for the road. There’s another person out there, a decade younger, who should also be stopped. I’ve seen them and they are sundowning during their shows.

Frankie’s current wife is quite young and approved of continued touring. But there are severe disagreements in his family.

Frankie says: “I’m so sorry to disappoint the folks who have purchased tickets to my shows, but I have decided to take the rest of the year off from touring to focus on my health. I’m looking forward to getting healthy and seeing you all again soon. Thank you for all your good wishes.”

What an incredible career he’s had, culminating in the Tony Award winning musical “Jersey Boys.” A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Frankie has dozens of hits and almost 70 years of performing to sold out crowds around the world.

Frankie, go home, lie down,please.


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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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